Pink iPhone 13 The soft pink iPhone 13 adds a feminine touch that is more subtle than rose gold and not too out there. From $699 at Apple

Always feeling blue Blue is another very popular color, and Apple knows this. That's why it has kept a nice, deep blue in the iPhone 13 lineup. This blue may look a tad lighter than last year's, but it's still a rich hue that remains fairly neutral. If you want something dark that isn't just black, then this blue is a good option.

Blue iPhone 13 The blue iPhone 13 remains a nice neutral blue that you can dress up nicely. From $699 at Apple

Goes with everything Black is just a color that you can't go wrong with. Black goes with pretty much everything, and it's impossible to clash with it. This Midnight hue is a nice inky black that even Batman would rock.

Midnight iPhone 13 Black is just a solid, classic color that goes with everything, and so will this Midnight iPhone. From $699 at Apple

Shine like a star Like Midnight, Starlight is another color that is quite neutral and can go well with anything. It's really just white and silver with a new name. If you prefer lighter colors while still being able to match with whatever you're wearing, then starlight is great.

Starlight iPhone 13 For those who don't like dark neutral colors, the starlight will lighten up the day. From $699 at Apple

Make a difference PRODUCT(RED) has been a popular color for years. The red is always a bold and striking shade that is sure to turn heads whenever you're in the room. But there's also more to the PRODUCT(RED) lineup than just color — you're actually making a difference. Previously, any PRODUCT(RED) purchase would donate a small portion towards HIV/AIDS treatment. However, due to the pandemic, PRODUCT(RED) purchases right now will contribute to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19. This is temporary, of course, until the pandemic dies down, but regardless, your PRODUCT(RED) purchase goes towards a good cause. So you not only get a beautiful and daring phone color, but you're making a difference in someone's life.

PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 13 PRODUCT(RED) is a beautiful and bold red, but you also contribute towards a good cause. From $699 at Apple