Apple announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini during the September event keynote. Previously, the iPhone 12 came in six colors, but the iPhone 13 will only have five. Here's a brief look at each of the colors of the best iPhone 13 lineup, with some that are brand new and others that are an updated version of an existing hue.
Soft and feminine: Pink iPhone 13
Many of us have been clamoring for a pink iPhone for years, and Apple has finally delivered. The pink iPhone 13 is a soft, pale pink that is definitely feminine but subtle. It's perfect for those who love pink.
Make a statement: Blue iPhone 13
Those who like the deep blue of the iPhone 12 will enjoy the new blue iPhone 13. It's similar to the iPhone 12 blue, but it's just a tad lighter. It's sure to appeal to anyone who likes cooler hues.
Goes with everything: Midnight iPhone 13
Despite the new name, Midnight is just black. Whether this is a jet black like back with the iPhone 7 days has yet to be seen. But if you like a color that just goes with everything, then Midnight is the way to go.
Traditional color: Starlight iPhone 13
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Starlight, which is the new name for a white, silver iPhone. It's similar to the Midnight because silver can go with pretty much anything, but it's perfect for those who prefer something lighter and a bit more elegant.
Bold and striking: PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 13
If you love red or just want a color that stands out, you can't go wrong with PRODUCT(RED). It's a loud, bold red that will turn heads. Plus, every PRODUCT(RED) purchase contributes to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19.
New iPhone, new color
Each year, Apple always introduces one brand new color to the lineup that hasn't been seen before. This year, with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, it's the pink. This soft petal pink color is reminiscent of the days when Apple still offered a rose gold option, but without that metallic sheen. This new pink adds a nice, feminine touch to the iPhone lineup, and it's great that it's also subtle so it's not too obnoxious.
Always feeling blue
Blue is another very popular color, and Apple knows this. That's why it has kept a nice, deep blue in the iPhone 13 lineup. This blue may look a tad lighter than last year's, but it's still a rich hue that remains fairly neutral. If you want something dark that isn't just black, then this blue is a good option.
Goes with everything
Black is just a color that you can't go wrong with. Black goes with pretty much everything, and it's impossible to clash with it. This Midnight hue is a nice inky black that even Batman would rock.
Shine like a star
Like Midnight, Starlight is another color that is quite neutral and can go well with anything. It's really just white and silver with a new name. If you prefer lighter colors while still being able to match with whatever you're wearing, then starlight is great.
Make a difference
PRODUCT(RED) has been a popular color for years. The red is always a bold and striking shade that is sure to turn heads whenever you're in the room. But there's also more to the PRODUCT(RED) lineup than just color — you're actually making a difference. Previously, any PRODUCT(RED) purchase would donate a small portion towards HIV/AIDS treatment. However, due to the pandemic, PRODUCT(RED) purchases right now will contribute to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19. This is temporary, of course, until the pandemic dies down, but regardless, your PRODUCT(RED) purchase goes towards a good cause. So you not only get a beautiful and daring phone color, but you're making a difference in someone's life.
What's your iPhone 13 color?
While all of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models have the same internals, what's on the outside is also an essential part of the buying process. After all, you don't want to be stuck with a color that you hate, right?
For most people, the Midnight iPhone 13 is probably the best way to go. After all, it's hard to go wrong with black, and it's always iconic and just goes with everything. If you don't like dark colors, Starlight is a good alternative that remains neutral.
If you're the type of person that wants to show off that you have the new iPhone, and you also don't mind a more feminine hue, then the pink iPhone is the one to pick this year. Thankfully, this shade of pink is subtle and not overly loud, so it's great for pretty much anyone. But if you want to go darker, then try the blue iPhone 13 — who doesn't like blue, really?
And if you want to have a color that is bold while also making a difference in the world, then go with PRODUCT(RED). It's a totally unique shade, and you'll be contributing to combat COVID-19.
