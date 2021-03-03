A new report says the iPhone 13 will get new camera tech from the suppliers of the iPhone 12 Pro Max's camera later this year.

From Digitimes:

Alps Alpine and Mizumi are two main suppliers of VCMs used in iPhone 12 Pro Max, the sources said. Apple will reportedly upgrade ultra-wide-angle lenses of rear cameras for new iPhone models to be launched in second-half 2021 by adopting sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) and automatic focus (AF), the sources noted. Consequently, there will be bigger demand for VCMs and the demand will further increase if Apple adopts sensor-shift OIS and AF for front cameras of new iPhone models to be launched in 2022, the sources indicated.

The technology, currently limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, would make for sharper images and better stabilization.

Supply chain guru Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated the iPhone 13 could get a new 7P Ultra-wide lens. From that report:

Anew report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that iPhone-13 is now much more likely to get a big upgrade to its Ultra-Wide camera through a new 7P Ultra Wide lens. In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo states that supplier Sunny Optical has successfully completed verification of its iPad 5P lens verification, and is expected to start shipments of the components in the middle of this quarter. Sunny will supply about 15% of those parts for iPad, but it isn't specified whether this is for a current model or a new, upcoming iPad. What is specified, however, is that the successful verification of Sunny Optical's iPad lens means "that the probability of shipment of the 7P wide-angle lens for the new 2H21 iPhone has greatly increased."

It was reported as far back as October that Apple plans to bring the beefier camera of the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the rest of its lineup later this year. Apple's next iPhone is expected to include 120Hz ProMotion displays, as well as an under-display fingerprint sensor.