What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 lineup is now on sale in a host of new countries.
- Buyers in Malaysia, Mexico, and South Korea among others can now get their new iPhones.
iPhone 13 buyers in Malaysia, Mexico, and South Korea among others can now join in the hype with Apple's latest and greatest now on sale.
Apple confirmed the staggered launch when it announced the new lineup last month with a whole host of countries getting their iPhone 13 orders as of today, October 8.
Both models will be available in Turkey beginning Friday, October 1, and in Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, and nearly 10 other countries and regions beginning Friday, October 8.
The iPhone 13 lineup is already on sale in more than 30 different countries and regions, bringing four new devices to market. An improved Apple A15 processor and re-worked camera system is present across all four devices, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also benefit from the all-new 120Hz ProMotion display, too. A smaller notch is present across the line, too.
People can now buy the iPhone 13 lineup from local Apple Stores as well as carrier partners with pricing depending on the country in question. These new handsets are the best iPhones Apple has ever made and they've already proven popular elsewhere in the world thanks to stellar battery life and all of the features mentioned above.
Welcome to the iPhone 13 revolution, everyone!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
