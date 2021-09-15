There doesn't appear to be any bump in RAM with the iPhone 13 when compared with the iPhone 12.

As reported by MacRumors, code found within the Xcode 13 beta has revealed that there is no RAM difference between the iPhone 12 lineup and the new iPhone 13 lineup.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini contain 4GB of RAM while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM. This is unchanged from the way RAM was distributed among the iPhone 12 models.

The outlet says that the same code accurately revealed the amount of RAM in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last year, so it's safe to assume this year is no different.

Apple never advertises the amount of RAM in iPhones, but based on strings contained within the Xcode 13 beta, MacRumors can confirm that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 4GB of RAM. These amounts are unchanged from the iPhone 12 lineup. The same Xcode strings accurately revealed the amount of RAM in iPhone 12 models last year and in several previous iPhone generations.

Apple never talks publicly about how much RAM is in the iPhone. Android fans will commonly point this out as a weakness of the device, but the truth is that iOS and Apple silicon work so well together that the iPhone does not need as much RAM as many would hope to have. The tight integration of hardware and software enables the company to release the fastest smartphones in the world despite having modest amounts of RAM in its devices.

The iPhone 13 models will be available for preorder on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT. They will go on sale the following Friday, September 24.