iPhone 13 lineup leak reveals planned new models, ProMotion displays

A new leak from display analyst Ross Young claims the iPhone 13 lineup will be similar to the rumored iPhone 12 lineup, and that there are some big new features on the way.

In a tweet, the Display Supply Chain analyst stated:

Like DSCC, Mizuho Securities also says no new iPhone SE model in 2021, have to wait till 2022. They do say all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch, BOE will join LGD on both 6.1" models, mini and 13 will adopt 12 Pro Max camera sensors, & sensor size will increase on Pro.

According to a detailed table shared by Young, the iPhone 13 lineup will be as follows:

iPhone 13 Mini - 5.4-inch

iPhone 13- 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro - 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 6.7-inch

If you've been keeping up, you'll know this is the same size lineup rumored for the iPhone 12.

New features coming to next year's phones, according to Young, includes ProMotion technology for the display complete with variable refresh rate thanks to LTPO technology, the same tech used in the Apple Watch's always on display.

Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

As Ross notes, the lower-end iPhone 13 models will get the good camera from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and sensor size will increase on the iPhone 13 Pro-lineup.

The table shared says that the 'Pro' lineup will get mmWave and Sub 6Ghz 5G and that the low-end models will get Sub 6 only.

The table also notes that a new iPhone SE will not be released next year, but instead be released in the Spring of 2022, sporting a 6.1-inch screen, an LCD, Sub6 5G, and a fingerprint sensor. It will also get the same dual-camera as the iPhone 11. A 6.1-inch display hints that this might be the rumored iPhone SE Plus, which we had previously heard would be released in the Spring of next year.

With the iPhone 12 just reportedly days away, this is potentially a massive sneak peek at Apple's plans for iPhone next year. It seems clear from this report that Apple plans to stick with its iPhone 12 approach of four phones in three different sizes, whilst bringing new features across the range.