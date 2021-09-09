What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 is reportedly just days away.
- Ahead of the announcement listings for the device have been spotted online.
- They denote storage options and colors for the iPhone 13, including a bronze color option.
A series of iPhone 13 listings spotted online could indicate some of the colors and storage options we can expect when Apple reveals the next best iPhone at its California Streaming event on Tuesday.
Listings on a Ukrainian website spotted by 91Mobiles include placeholders for all four rumored iPhone models and their respective colors and storage options:
According to the listings on a Ukrainian website, the iPhone 13 mini will come in six color options – Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT (Red). The mini will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage versions.
The iPhone 13 will come in the same six colour options like the mini, while storage options are 128GB and 256GB.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colour options, according to the website. While the Pro model will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage versions, the Pro Max will come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
The colors line up with previous rumors of a bronze 'Pro' iPhone, however don't include a rumored 1TB storage option for the more expensive models that we've previously heard about.
Of course, there is every possibility that the outlet could just be trying to get ahead of the game, anticipating Apple's plans based on previous rumors, however, website listings ahead of product launches are not an uncommon occurrence and have previously yielded accurate results. With Apple's event just a few days away, we certainly don't have long to find out. Reports indicate a new iPhone will debut alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.
Review: Easily plug into HomeKit with Eve Energy
Whether you're brand new to HomeKit or you want to add more devices, Eve Energy is the easy way to go.
Review: Feel good about LifeProof's Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch
While you're not exactly saving the planet when you purchase a LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch, you are certainly making a more earth-conscious choice.
Artbox keeps your kids' artwork safe and now there's a Mac app, too
Artbox is a popular app for saving all of the artwork kids create so that it can be looked back on whenever parents want to. Previously an iPhone and iPad app, Artbox is now available on your Mac, too.
An SSD is your portable storage solution for Mac
Need a fast, ultra-portable storage solution to move big files around? An external SSD for Mac will be just the thing!