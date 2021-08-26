What you need to know
- Apple suppliers are gearing up for iPhone 13.
- A new report says Foxconn needs 200,000 more workers.
- The company is driving recruitments with bonuses.
A new report says that Apple supplier Foxconn needs 200,000 more workers to keep up with iPhone 13 demand.
SCMP reports:
The world's largest iPhone factory, located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, is now on a fast-track recruitment effort amid the need for 200,000 more workers by the end of September, as Apple is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone next month, according to a local television report this week.
The report says staffing is the "biggest bottleneck" in production, but Foxconn says it is confident it can achieve its staffing goal at current recruitment levels. The report says that even the local government is involved in recruiting:
Various local governments in central Henan province have mobilized workers for processing as new recruits at the massive iPhone assembly center in the outskirts of Zhengzhou, according to the report. It said local governments have chartered 100 buses to "pick up job applicants from their communities and drop them at the factory gates".
The company has also reportedly raised its cash bonuses to another all-time high, offering new production workers just shy of $2,000 to join. Recruits also get a transport subsidy and a further bonus for working on the production line for 90 days. Current workers can also get bonuses for referring people.
Apple has reportedly order 90 million units of its iPhone 13, which will replace the company's iPhone 12 as its best iPhone available. Rumors indicate the company could announce the device at a virtual event in the third week of September.
