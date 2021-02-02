As reported by MacRumors, the entire iPhone 13 lineup, which is expected this fall, will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera. According to an investor note shared with the outlet, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley say the new lens will feature a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture. The iPhone 12 lineup currently features an ƒ/2.4 aperture on the Ultra Wide camera.

As noted by MacRumors, today's report conflicts with a report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in November 2020. Kuo stated in that report that the upgrade to the Ultra Wide camera would be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro models.