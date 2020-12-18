Reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 13 may support a new generation of Wi-Fi, according to Barclays. Analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, and Tim Long say that the next-generation iPhone may support Wi-Fi 6E, bringing a number of performance gains to the lineup.

Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band. The additional spectrum will provide a lot more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, resulting in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.

Vijay Nagarajan, an executive at chipmaker Broadcom, says that the 6 GHz band could be the "most disruptive boon for Wi-Fi users in the last 20 years."