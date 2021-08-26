iPhone 13 moniker shows up in grainy packaging photo online

An image shared online allegedly depicting Apple packaging could indicate the company's next iPhone is indeed named iPhone 13.

A post from Technology Yu on Weibo comes with the caption:

This year Apple's new name should be the iPhone 13, do you consider buying it?

The image comes from an account that does not have a previous track record of sharing information, however, Weibo shows up images all the time from Apple's supply chains allegedly depicting products and packaging before official releases that often turn out to be true. Twitter user DuanRui, who by self-admission is not a leaker, was the first to spot the image stating "Let me emphasize again that I am not a leaker. I don't have first-hand information. I just reprint some information that I have seen that I feel is relatively reliable."

iPhone 13 🤔 source: https://t.co/INCk7dSbj9



A previous supply chain report has already claimed the iPhone 13 will indeed be called the iPhone 13, rather than the 12S. According to Jon Prosser, Apple's next iPhone would be called the 12S, and that Apple would never call an iPhone 'iPhone 13' because of the negative connotations attached to the number in some cultures. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also stated as far back as January that Apple is not planning any major changes to the next iPhone and that internally it is considered an 'S' upgrade.

Despite this, the new flagship smartphone is shaping up to be the best iPhone ever, with rumors of a new 120Hz display for the 'Pro' models and an all-new A15 processor.