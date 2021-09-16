As reported by The South China Morning Post, Apple has already surpassed two million preorders for the iPhone 13 on its official store on JD.com in China. According to the report, that beats the iPhone 12 which had reached 1.5 million preorders at the same time last year.

The outlet speculates that Huawei's struggle to compete this year in the market is helping to boost the performance of the iPhone 13 in the country.

Counterpoint Research senior analyst Ethan Qi said that there is currently no phone in the market that is currently a viable competitor to Apple's iPhone 13 lineup.

"There isn't a smartphone [in the market] which can be a threat to the iPhone 13 above the 5,000 yuan (US$776) price range ... There isn't a product that is as strong as the old Huawei Mate series."

Apple announced the iPhone 13 at its "California Streaming" event on Tuesday, September 14. Preorders for the iPhone 13 will go live on Friday, September 17 and it will be available in stores and online on Friday, September 24.