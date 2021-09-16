What you need to know
- Apple has already surpassed 2 million preorders for the iPhone 13 in China.
- The iPhone 12, in comparison, only reached 1.5 million preorders by this time last year.
As reported by The South China Morning Post, Apple has already surpassed two million preorders for the iPhone 13 on its official store on JD.com in China. According to the report, that beats the iPhone 12 which had reached 1.5 million preorders at the same time last year.
The outlet speculates that Huawei's struggle to compete this year in the market is helping to boost the performance of the iPhone 13 in the country.
Chinese consumers have placed more than 2 million pre-orders for the new 5G iPhone 13 line through Apple's official store on JD.com as of Thursday, surpassing the 1.5 million iPhone 12 pre-orders on the same platform a year earlier, as the world's largest smartphone market finds fewer high-end models on offer amid the decline of Huawei Technologies Co.
The iPhone 13, which was introduced on Tuesday in the US, stands out as this year's go-to high-end smartphone in China because of Huawei's inability to provide equally compelling premium handsets, as it continues to struggle under US trade sanctions.
Counterpoint Research senior analyst Ethan Qi said that there is currently no phone in the market that is currently a viable competitor to Apple's iPhone 13 lineup.
"There isn't a smartphone [in the market] which can be a threat to the iPhone 13 above the 5,000 yuan (US$776) price range ... There isn't a product that is as strong as the old Huawei Mate series."
Apple announced the iPhone 13 at its "California Streaming" event on Tuesday, September 14. Preorders for the iPhone 13 will go live on Friday, September 17 and it will be available in stores and online on Friday, September 24.
