What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 is reportedly just weeks away.
- Digitimes reports that Apple is likely to increase the price of the new iPhone compared to its predecessor.
- That's because of impending rises to manufacturing costs.
A new report claims Apple's iPhone 13 could be more expensive than the iPhone 12 because of increased manufacturing costs within its supply chain.
According to Digitimes chip supplier TSMC, which makes the iPhone's A-Series chips, plans to increase production costs for several of its customers including Apple. Digitimes says it has told customers to brace for hikes of up to 20%, due to take effect in January of next year. However, these will also impact December orders. Whilst the report warns of price increases of up to 20%, Digitimes says that Apple, which is TSMC's biggest client, will see a 3-5% price hike.
According to the report, Apple is "likely to set higher prices for its upcoming iPhone and other series" in order to compensate. Currently the iPhone 12 mini starts at $699, with the regular 12 starting at $799. Meanwhile the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099. There are even rumors Apple could include a 1TB storage version of its new iPhone, and whilst all of the upcoming model's new features point to it being the best iPhone ever, there is a very real chance it could also be the most expensive.
A recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates that whilst Apple tested an under-display Touch ID sensor, the feature did not make the cut. Apple is expected to include a new A15 processor and 120Hz display for the Pro Models. A recent report says the iPhone 13 will go on sale for pre-orders on September 17.
