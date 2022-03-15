What you need to know
- Apple is going to start making the iPhone 13 in India next month.
- A Foxconn factory has got the nod to restart production and to make the device for both the domestic market and export.
- Production at the factory had previously been suspended because of protests over food poisoning.
A Foxconn factory in India where production was suspended because of protests about food poisoning is to resume production next month, making the iPhone 13 for the local market and for exports.
Business Standard reports:
Seven months after it was launched in India, Apple is expected to start manufacturing the iPhone 13 at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai from April, according to sources. The phones will be for both the domestic and export market.
As the report notes, the factory had not been operating, following protests in December by women workers about food poisoning at the plant. Next month, Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, will start to roll off its production lines, and the devices will be sold locally in India and exported to other markets.
Apple has onshored more manufacturing in India to avoid heavy import tariffs, saving more than 20% on the price of its products as a result. However, factories have endured a troubled start to life. A Wistron iPhone plant in Bengaluru was the scene of a huge riot in December 2020, as workers smashed glass, overturned cars, and started fires to protest unpaid wages and lowered salaries. Insight after the fact indicates that an extensive hiring spree may have overwhelmed the plant's human resources department, causing the backlog in pay.
At the weekend it emerged that Apple may also be in talks with producers in Pakistan about manufacturing in the country.
The rumored 11-inch mini-LED iPad Pro is no more, says analyst
Apple had been expected to bring mini-LED technology to the smaller iPad Pro, possibly as soon as this year. But a new report by analyst Ross Young suggests that isn't the case anymore. And it might never happen.
Fancy new chips are cool but only Apple's Pro iPhones need them
Talk of Apple only putting its hot new A16 chip into the iPhone 14 Pro models has a lot of people hot under the collar. But really, it's a change that makes more sense than you might think. And it's definitely one that Apple shouldn't be afraid of making, no matter how much the silicon junkies shout about it.
Apple partner Foxconn wants to build chips and car parts in Saudi Arabia
Foxconn is reportedly in talks about opening a new $9 billion multipurpose facility in Saudi Arabia. The new factory would be able to make "microchips, electric-vehicle components, and other electronics."
You can now get a fresh new green iPhone 13
The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in six new colors. If you're having a hard time picking one to buy, here's some advice on which to go with.