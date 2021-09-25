What you need to know
- The iPhone 13 has a ProMotion 120Hz display just like the iPad Pro.
- The iPhone's new display is actually much more advanced than the iPad.
- It supports up to 12 different refresh rates, compared to just five in the iPad Pro.
Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max has a vastly more advanced ProMotion display compared to Apple's iPad Pro.
The company has published a support document for developers telling them how they can optimize their apps and content for 120Hz, confirming recent reports that developers need to add a key to their app's plist to get the full works.
The document does, however, reveal that Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have much better ProMotion displays compared to iPad, supporting 12 different refresh rates compared to just five in the iPad.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ProMotion displays can present content on the display using the following refresh rates and timings:
- 120Hz (8ms)
- 80Hz (12ms)
- 60Hz (16ms)
- 48Hz (20ms)
- 40Hz (25ms)
- 30Hz (33ms)
- 24Hz (41ms)
- 20Hz (50ms)
- 16Hz (62ms)
- 15Hz (66ms)
- 12Hz (83ms)
- 10Hz (100ms)
The iPad Pro's ProMotion display can present content on the display using the following refresh rates and timings:
- 120Hz (8ms)
- 60Hz (16ms)
- 40Hz (25ms)
- 30Hz (33ms)
- 24Hz (41ms)
Apple first added ProMotion to the iPad back in 2017, at the time stating:
The stunning, redesigned Retina display in iPad Pro features ProMotion, a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. With ProMotion, Apple Pencil is even more responsive with an industry-best, 20-millisecond latency for even more fluid and natural drawing. ProMotion also improves display quality and reduces power consumption by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate to match the movement of the content.
Apple was expected to add 120Hz to the iPhone 12 last year but that upgrade never materialized. Thankfully, it's now available with Apple's new best iPhone, and it's great to see that Apple has made a decent upgrade to the iPhone 13's ProMotion compared with previous iterations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPadOS 15 brings power user features, overall refinements, and more
iPadOS 15 is now out in the wild for anyone to download. After spending weeks with the beta versions, we're here to tell you all about it.
Apple Fitness+ added to UnitedHealthcare free of charge
Fully insured UnitedHealthcare members will soon get Apple Fitness+ at no extra cost as part of their membership for 12 months.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Keep it classy with a fine leather case for that iPhone 13
You already have a fine smartphone with the iPhone 13, why not dress it up with a fine leather case? Here we have the leather cases that will add a touch of luxury to your handset.