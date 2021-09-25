Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max has a vastly more advanced ProMotion display compared to Apple's iPad Pro.

The company has published a support document for developers telling them how they can optimize their apps and content for 120Hz, confirming recent reports that developers need to add a key to their app's plist to get the full works.

The document does, however, reveal that Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have much better ProMotion displays compared to iPad, supporting 12 different refresh rates compared to just five in the iPad.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ProMotion displays can present content on the display using the following refresh rates and timings: 120Hz (8ms)

80Hz (12ms)

60Hz (16ms)

48Hz (20ms)

40Hz (25ms)

30Hz (33ms)

24Hz (41ms)

20Hz (50ms)

16Hz (62ms)

15Hz (66ms)

12Hz (83ms)

10Hz (100ms) The iPad Pro's ProMotion display can present content on the display using the following refresh rates and timings: 120Hz (8ms)

60Hz (16ms)

40Hz (25ms)

30Hz (33ms)

24Hz (41ms)

Apple first added ProMotion to the iPad back in 2017, at the time stating:

The stunning, redesigned Retina display in iPad Pro features ProMotion, a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. With ProMotion, Apple Pencil is even more responsive with an industry-best, 20-millisecond latency for even more fluid and natural drawing. ProMotion also improves display quality and reduces power consumption by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate to match the movement of the content.

Apple was expected to add 120Hz to the iPhone 12 last year but that upgrade never materialized. Thankfully, it's now available with Apple's new best iPhone, and it's great to see that Apple has made a decent upgrade to the iPhone 13's ProMotion compared with previous iterations.