What you need to know
- Yesterday, Apple announced the iPhone 13 lineup.
- Today, a ton of YouTubers posted their reaction videos to the new iPhone.
- We've gathered a ton of those videos here for your viewing pleasure.
Yesterday, Apple hosted its "California Streaming" event where it announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
Today, a ton of your favorite technology YouTubers posted their reaction videos to the event and the iPhone 13 as well as the new iPads and Apple Watch. We've assembled a collection of those videos below so you can see what your favorite tech YouTuber thinks of Apple's latest iPhone lineup.
MKBHD
Reacting to the iPhone 13 lineup and everything new announced today.
iJustine
The September 2021 Apple Event Recap is here! So excited to get a chance to check out the new iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch!
UrAvgConsumer
Today's Apple event has concluded and we have new iPhones! The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. We also got the Apple Watch Series 7, new iPads and a brand new looking iPad Mini. Here's everything you need to know about today's event.
Dave2D
Thoughts on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Mini.
Rene Ritchie
Phone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro deep dive on all the new features!
Tyler Stalman
What you need to know about the iPhone 13 announcements.
DailyTekk
Well... the iPhone 13 lineup is official. Here are my initial reactions. Let me know your thoughts down in the comments. What are you most excited about? What are you most disappointed by?
Nikias Molina
WHAT A DAY! Since today was the Apple Event and it's an exciting day, I decided to vlog it. This is my reaction to the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini.
