A new report claims that Apple's iPhone 13 and its third-generation AirPods will go on sale on September 17 and 30 respectively.

ITHome has picked up on a screenshot from an e-commerce platform that was posted to Weibo, purportedly depicting the dates.

As the report notes, screenshots from the app seem to indicate that Apple's iPhone 13, which will replace the iPhone 12 as Apple's best iPhone, is marked to go on sale on September 17. Not only that, further images had Apple's next-generation AirPods 3 pegged for September 30.

There's no guarantee the dates are accurate given the obscure nature of the source, however, we've heard multiple previous reports the iPhone 13 will launch in September, more specifically in the third week at an event Tuesday 14. Apple usually holds its events on Tuesday and usually puts products up for sale on a Friday, so all of this checks out.

It comes following news that the iPhone 13's rumored under-display fingerprint scanner did not make the cut for this year's model, with a 120Hz LTPO display still expected for the 'Pro' versions. On Apple's AirPods 3, as previously reported:

Apple looks set to refresh its AirPods as soon as this fall, as had previously been rumored. This time it's Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting that we should expect the earbuds to be made available around the same time as the iPhone 13 lineup. According to Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, the redesigned AirPods will be the biggest change the earbuds have seen since their introduction so many years ago. They're long overdue some love, and rumors already have them sporting a new AirPods Pro-like redesign. Talk of some sort of health-related features has also been seen in recent months, although that seems less likely at this point.

If rumors are correct, we don't have long to wait before we find out.