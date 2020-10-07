iPhone 13 rumors begin – leaker claims it'll have a notch, but it'll shrink

What you need to know
- Apple hasn't even released iPhone 12 yet, but it's already old hat.
- We're already seeing rumors about iPhone 13.
- The latest claims the handset will still have a notch, but it'll be shallower than previous models.
Apple hasn't yet managed to get iPhone 12 out the door but we're already turning our attention to what iPhone 13 will look like. According to one anonymous leaker, it'll at least still have a notch. But panic not, because it's getting smaller.
As much as we'd all like to see the notch gone, Face ID makes that impossible right now. While Apple works to put Face ID somewhere less conspicuous, leaker @UniverseIce says iPhone 13 will at least get a smaller notch. Or, more accurately, it'll get shallower.
But wait, that tweet says "shorter". Thankfully the Ice Universe shared this drawing to get their point across. See? Shallower.
Ice Universe has a reasonable track record, although he's no Mark Gurman. Keep that in mind when digesting this news.
We are, of course, a year away from seeing iPhone 13. At least, officially. If past experience is anything to go by I would start to expect leaks to really begin flowing once January rolls around. For now, we have a drawing to look at.
Just last week, iPhone 13 rumors suggested that Apple will stick with the same lineup it is planning for the iPhone 12, four models in three different sizes. That news suggested the lineup would include new cameras, and a camera upgrade for the lower-end iPhone 13 models. The biggest upgrade rumored so far is the introduction of a ProMotion (probably 120Hz display) with variable refresh rates thanks to LTPO technology, perhaps paving the way for an always-on iPhone display.
Hilarious video shows Macs 'protecting you against viruses since 1984'
This is what happens when you have old Macs and time on your hands. And we aren't complaining one bit.
Epic Games' trial against Apple to begin May 3, 2021
A California Court has confirmed that Apple's trial against Epic Games over Fortnite, the App Store, and the distribution of software on iOS will begin on May 3, 2021.
Apple responds, says it 'vehemently disagrees' with antitrust report
House Democrats on the U.S. Antitrust Committee released a 450-page report detailing its findings on its 16-month investigation into Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
The most convenient and comfortable grips for Nintendo Switch
Whether you're looking for a little more color or a little more comfort, we've found the best comfort grips for the Nintendo Switch. Perfect for the gift-buying season!