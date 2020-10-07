iPhone 13 rumors begin – leaker claims it'll have a notch, but it'll shrink

Apple hasn't yet managed to get iPhone 12 out the door but we're already turning our attention to what iPhone 13 will look like. According to one anonymous leaker, it'll at least still have a notch. But panic not, because it's getting smaller.

As much as we'd all like to see the notch gone, Face ID makes that impossible right now. While Apple works to put Face ID somewhere less conspicuous, leaker @UniverseIce says iPhone 13 will at least get a smaller notch. Or, more accurately, it'll get shallower.

iPhone13 still continues the notch design, but notch is shorter. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 7, 2020

But wait, that tweet says "shorter". Thankfully the Ice Universe shared this drawing to get their point across. See? Shallower.

Ice Universe has a reasonable track record, although he's no Mark Gurman. Keep that in mind when digesting this news.

We are, of course, a year away from seeing iPhone 13. At least, officially. If past experience is anything to go by I would start to expect leaks to really begin flowing once January rolls around. For now, we have a drawing to look at.

Just last week, iPhone 13 rumors suggested that Apple will stick with the same lineup it is planning for the iPhone 12, four models in three different sizes. That news suggested the lineup would include new cameras, and a camera upgrade for the lower-end iPhone 13 models. The biggest upgrade rumored so far is the introduction of a ProMotion (probably 120Hz display) with variable refresh rates thanks to LTPO technology, perhaps paving the way for an always-on iPhone display.