What you need to know
- Apple has retaken second place in the smartphone vendor market.
- Canalys estimates Apple shipped 49.2 million iPhones in Q3.
- That's up 14% year on year.
A new report says Apple's iPhone 13 helped the company retake second place in the smartphone vendor market.
Samsung was once again the leading vendor, shipping 69.4 million units for a 21% share. Apple re-took second place with the launch of the iPhone 13, shipping 49.2 million smartphones and growing 14%. Xiaomi took third place, with 44.0 million units and a 14% share, while OPPO and vivo took fourth and fifth, shipping 36.7 million and 34.2 million units respectively.
Canalys' Le Xuan Chiew said the iPhone 13 had a strong start and that Apple "could use the full might of its retail stores to drive sales" unlike last year. He also said that Apple's new best iPhone had a lot of upgrade potential for people with two or three-year-old devices thanks to an improved camera and 5G. The report says Apple also maintained some momentum with wholesale discounts to the iPhone 12. According to Canalys Apple took a 15% share of the 326 million smartphones shipped in Q3.
That leaves Apple second in the tables behind Samsung, which sold 69 million units for a 21% share of the market. Despite this, Canalys says the picture was Android was "less rosy" with shipments overall down 9%.
It comes as Apple announced $83.4 billion in revenue for Q3, up 29% year on year. Cook said that Apple gave up about $6 billion in revenue due to supply constraints caused by COVID and the global chip shortage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ coming to Sky Glass and Sky Q
Sky has announced that Apple TV+ is coming to Sky Glass and Q customers this year.
Apple joins Imec's new Sustainable Semiconductor research program
Apple has joined Imec's brand-new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program.
Here's how much the parts in your iPhone 13 cost
New insight from Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times reveals the iPhone 13 costs just over $400 to make, and that the cost-to-retail-price ratio of the components has riven to upwards of 36%.
Combine your wallet and iPhone with a handy wallet accessory
MagSafe has opened new doors to iPhone wallets. Now there are many different wallet accessories to help you lighten up your daily load.