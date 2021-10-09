For everyone who upgraded from an iPhone 12 Pro to an iPhone 13 mini, you've just been vindicated.

DxOMark has posted its camera review of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and it appears that even Apple's tiny iPhone has surpassed the iPhone 12 Pro in terms of photography and videography.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini achieved a photo score of 138, three points higher than the iPhone 12 Pro last year. Each new model matches the photo performance of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which also scored a 138.

In terms of videography, the iPhone 13 and iPhone mini both achieved a video score of 117, five points higher than the iPhone 12 Pro. In this area, both new iPhones also beat the iPhone 12 Pro Max and its score of 113.