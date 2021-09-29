iPhone 13 touch screen not working on iOS 15? You're not alone.

What you need to know
- Multiple users are reporting problems with their iPhone 13's touch screen.
- Many have found their phone stops responding to touch input.
- Users have also reported the issue on iOS 15 on older devices.
Users of Apple's new iPhone 13 and on older devices using iOS 15 are reporting issues with their touch screens.
Complaints compiled by MacRumors come from their forums as well as Reddit and Twitter.
One Reddit user noted:
Got the iPhone 13 Pro on launch day, tap to wake refuses to work sometimes. It does work after I wake the phone up with the power button and put it back to sleep.
Installed 15.1 dev beta and still having the issue
Any suggestions? Anyone else running into this?
Many users jumped in to say they have similar issues on iPhone 13, however also on the iPhone 12. Users on Twitter have also reported similar problems, one user noting:
@AppleSupport there's some problem with touch sensitivity of my iPhone 12 Pro Max since update to ios15. It doesn't respond to a single touch as it used to do, like touching to play a YouTube video or touching when iPhone is locked. Now I've to touch 4-6 times.
Here at iMore, we've also noticed the issue. Both on the iPhone 13 and the iPad Pro on the public release of iOS 15 and a beta for iPad respectively. There have been a few teething problems with the iPhone 13, including a bug affecting 'Unlock with Apple Watch' which has a fix on the way.
Thankfully, given that the touch screen issues appear not to be limited to the iPhone 13, it is likely there might be a software solution Apple can push out to users. Bugs aside the iPhone 13 is Apple's best iPhone to date, offering users a new A15 Bionic chip, improved display and a smaller notch, as well as big camera improvements.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 13 delivery times hit by COVID, new camera supply
A new report indicates that Apple's iPhone 13 is facing "longer-than-expected" delivery times because of a COVID wave in Vietnam, and the supply of a new camera feature.
Betas never stop: watchOS 8.1 beta 2 seeded to developers
watchOS 8.1 beta 2 s now available to developers.
Mario Party Superstars brings new changes to an old favorite
The early days of Mario Party are back and with some fun modern touches. Check out what excites us about the release of Mario Party Superstars.
Live your best life without fear; get a rugged case for your iPhone 13
Whether you're a rock climber or a biker, you want to enjoy your favorite activities without worrying about breaking your iPhone 13. That's why you need a rugged case to keep that beautiful handset safe.