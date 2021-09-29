iPhone 13 touch screen not working on iOS 15? You're not alone.

Users of Apple's new iPhone 13 and on older devices using iOS 15 are reporting issues with their touch screens.

Complaints compiled by MacRumors come from their forums as well as Reddit and Twitter.

One Reddit user noted:

Got the iPhone 13 Pro on launch day, tap to wake refuses to work sometimes. It does work after I wake the phone up with the power button and put it back to sleep. Installed 15.1 dev beta and still having the issue Any suggestions? Anyone else running into this?

Many users jumped in to say they have similar issues on iPhone 13, however also on the iPhone 12. Users on Twitter have also reported similar problems, one user noting:

@AppleSupport there's some problem with touch sensitivity of my iPhone 12 Pro Max since update to ios15. It doesn't respond to a single touch as it used to do, like touching to play a YouTube video or touching when iPhone is locked. Now I've to touch 4-6 times.

@AppleSupport there’s some problem with touch sensitivity of my iPhone 12 Pro Max since update to ios15.

It doesn’t respond to a single touch as it used to do, like touching to play a YouTube video or touching when iPhone is locked.

Now I’ve to touch 4-6 times. — Abhishek Gupta (@AYPgupta) September 26, 2021

Here at iMore, we've also noticed the issue. Both on the iPhone 13 and the iPad Pro on the public release of iOS 15 and a beta for iPad respectively. There have been a few teething problems with the iPhone 13, including a bug affecting 'Unlock with Apple Watch' which has a fix on the way.

Thankfully, given that the touch screen issues appear not to be limited to the iPhone 13, it is likely there might be a software solution Apple can push out to users. Bugs aside the iPhone 13 is Apple's best iPhone to date, offering users a new A15 Bionic chip, improved display and a smaller notch, as well as big camera improvements.