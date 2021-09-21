What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 debuts Friday, September 24.
- Influencers and outlets have already got their hands on the new devices.
- Here's a roundup of the first set of unboxings and reviews.
Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, debuts on Friday, and influencers and outlets have already got their hands on the new devices. Here's a roundup of the first unboxings and reviews that we'll keep updating!
TechRadar
Rene Ritchie
Tom's Guide
The iPhone 13's brighter display, longer battery life and powerful cameras make it a winner.
Pocket-lint
Ultimately it feels like Apple's 2021 iPhones are all about refining rather than offering anything brand new. That's not going to be exciting for those eager to get new toys and tech, but the iPhone 13 Pro is as a refined an Apple phone as you can buy - so if you're in the market for an upgrade from an older generation then it'll still feel genuinely impressive.
iJustine
Marques Brownlee
CNET
Mrwhosetheboss
The Irish Times
The display is buttery smooth, and while it's not an essential, it is nicer to look at
The New York Times
The new iPhone is 10 percent faster than the last one, and the photos are slightly better. In a word: Huh.
UrAvgConsumer
Engadget
CNBC
Minor but welcome improvements from last year
The Wall Street Journal
Apple's latest iPhones deliver in battery life, but some promised camera and video improvements fall short
Peter McKinnon
iPhone in Canada
Apple's iPhone 13 is one of the best all-around smartphone packages available
Wired
I HATE TO break it to you, but you're probably going to want to upgrade to the iPhone 13.
Sara Dietschy
Here's everything you can do with Siri even when you're offline
Siri is much quicker to respond with on-device processing and you can even make certain requests without an internet connection at all.
Apple confirms iCloud+ upgrades with iOS 15 rollout
Apple is sending emails to customers confirming their free upgrades to iCloud+ with the rollout of iOS 15.
Switch finally connects to Bluetooth headphones and N64 games may be coming
N64 games are likely coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Plus, we finally got Bluetooth headset connections for Switch.
Grab one of the best iPhone 13 cases to protect that gorgeous new phone
You're getting the stunning new iPhone 13? Be sure keep it looking great with one of the best iPhone 13 cases.