  • Apple's iPhone 13 debuts Friday, September 24.
  • Influencers and outlets have already got their hands on the new devices.
  • Here's a roundup of the first set of unboxings and reviews.

Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, debuts on Friday, and influencers and outlets have already got their hands on the new devices. Here's a roundup of the first unboxings and reviews that we'll keep updating!

TechRadar

Rene Ritchie

Tom's Guide

The iPhone 13's brighter display, longer battery life and powerful cameras make it a winner.

Pocket-lint

Ultimately it feels like Apple's 2021 iPhones are all about refining rather than offering anything brand new. That's not going to be exciting for those eager to get new toys and tech, but the iPhone 13 Pro is as a refined an Apple phone as you can buy - so if you're in the market for an upgrade from an older generation then it'll still feel genuinely impressive.

iJustine

Marques Brownlee

CNET

Mrwhosetheboss

The Irish Times

The display is buttery smooth, and while it's not an essential, it is nicer to look at

The New York Times

The new iPhone is 10 percent faster than the last one, and the photos are slightly better. In a word: Huh.

UrAvgConsumer

Engadget

CNBC

Minor but welcome improvements from last year

The Wall Street Journal

Apple's latest iPhones deliver in battery life, but some promised camera and video improvements fall short

Peter McKinnon

iPhone in Canada

Apple's iPhone 13 is one of the best all-around smartphone packages available

Wired

I HATE TO break it to you, but you're probably going to want to upgrade to the iPhone 13.

Sara Dietschy