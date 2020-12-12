Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the iPhone 13 will not be delayed like iPhone 12 was and that it will be released on schedule as per previous iterations of iPhone.

In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo notes that iPhone 13 "will return to the same as in the past" regarding mass production time and that the iPhone processor generation conversion schedule is earlier than it was in 2020. Not only does this mean the iPhone 13 will be in line with releases prior to iPhone 12, but confirms that Apple will install the next-iteration of its A-series chip in the device.

Regarding iPhone 12, Kuo says demand for the 'Pro' series is better than expected, and that supply of the wide-angle lens used in the Pro Max is tight, affecting shipments.

Kuo also said that iPhone assembly in Q1 of 2021 will increase by 3-5% and that YoY growth will be significant, up from 36 million units this year to 45 million units next year.

The news follows information from reliable leaker Jon Prosser stating that Apple has two iPhone 13 prototypes with under-display Touch ID, suggesting the popular biometric security feature could return next year. From that report: