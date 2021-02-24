More reports are pointing to the iPhone 13 featuring Qualcomm's X60 5G modem, an upgrade from the X55 that is currently featured in the iPhone 12 lineup.

As reported by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Samsung will be manufacturing the chipset. The X60 is built on a 5-nanometer process which should bring better power efficiency and battery life to the iPhone 13. It will also allow the new iPhones to "aggregate 5G data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously."

While this year's iPhone will most likely feature the X60 modem from Qualcomm, the next model is expected to feature the X65 which Qualcomm announced earlier this month. The newest modem brings 5G speeds of up to 10 Gigabit for networks that support it.