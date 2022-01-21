If there's one thing that Apple is guaranteed to release every year without skipping a beat, it's the iPhone. For many years, the iPhone only came in one size, but then it began to deviate from the "one size fits all," and we ended up with Plus phones, Pro devices, and even budget options. Every year, the iPhone has continued to improve its feature set, giving users of older generation devices to upgrade to. The iPhone 13 just came out a few months ago and is what we consider the best iPhone right now. However, the iPhone 14 is just around the corner with a typical fall release. As much as I am really enjoying my 1TB iPhone 13 Pro, here's what I am hoping to see in the iPhone 14. Replace the notch with anything else

This is a hot debate among tech bloggers time and time again, but I really do hope that the notch goes away. Ever since Apple launched the iPhone X, I was never a fan of the notch because it took away valuable screen estate. Before the notch, we could fit more information in the status bar, which I was always a big fan of, especially the battery percentage. Even though the notch technically shrank with the iPhone 13, Apple decided to just make the status bar text slightly bigger to make up for that, instead of giving us more information. The latest rumor for the iPhone 14 is that we may see not only a hole-punch camera, but a pill-shaped camera hole to go along with it. As long as Apple takes advantage of the regained space in the status bar, I wouldn't mind such a design. I mean, honestly, even though I hate that I get less information with the notch, I have grown used to it by now after having the iPhone XS and later. I'm sure that I'll feel the same way about both a pill and hole-punch camera hole too. Under-display Touch ID

I know that recent reports seem to debunk this, but I want to see the iPhone 14 come with an under-display Touch ID. I've been a big fan of Face ID since it came out, but in the days of wearing face masks, it hasn't been as reliable as days past. I would like to have an alternative way to secure my iPhone, and an under-display Touch ID sensor would have been a great implementation. But again, this may be coming in a later device rather than the iPhone 14. Still, I think it would be good to have an alternative to unlocking your device. Perhaps Apple could go a route that is similar to some models of iPad and add a Touch ID sensor in the side button. One can hope, anyway. More megapixels

Ever since the iPhone 6s, Apple has stayed at 12 megapixels for the rear-facing cameras. While yearly upgrades brought about bigger sensors for improved low-light photography and other tweaks, the number of megapixels has remained at 12, even though competitors have been flying by with that megapixel count. I personally use my iPhone for all of my photography needs, and while i enjoy the upgrades that Apple adds every year, I would like to see a bigger megapixel count. Rumors suggest the iPhone 14 could be getting a 48 megapixel camera, but I have my doubts about it going that high. Honestly, I would be happy with even a slight bump up to 16 megapixels, as long as there is a bump in megapixel count this year. Flush camera system — no more giant bump! As Apple continues to upgrade the cameras every year, the camera bump on the back has gotten bigger and bigger. I would love it if Apple just made the device a little thicker to accommodate the camera bumps, so it becomes flush with the back of the device rather than sticking out like a sore thumb. Better displays across the board