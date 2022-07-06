What you need to know
- Apple has just brought on another iPhone supplier.
- BOE will be allowed to produce OLED panels for iPhone 14.
- The company had seen its orders dry up after changing its manufacturing processes without permission.
Apple has approved OLED panels from display maker BOE which will see the company make more than 5 million iPhone 14 panels ahead of the device's release in September.
IT Home reports:
IT home July 6 news, according to Runto Lotu technology research news, according to the upstream and downstream information of the industry chain, the AMOLED panel of China's panel manufacturer BOE (BOE) has passed Apple's iPhone 14 certification.
BOE had previously been cut from Apple's supply chain after it changed its manufacturing process without warning, forcing Apple to suspend iPhone 13 orders from the company.
In June it was reported that BOE was up for a second chance with Apple, with the iPhone maker looking to approve its panels ahead of the iPhone 14 launch later this year.
IT Home says BOE now has this approval and will make 5 million units for Apple.
This is great news for us consumers because a diversified supply chain means Apple's next best iPhone will be easier to get hold of at launch.
Earlier today it was reported that Apple is expecting around 55-60% of its iPhone 14 shipments to be premium 'Pro' models compared to just 40-50% in the past. That's because Apple is reportedly planning to make major upgrades to the 'Pro' including a new processor and an always-on display that won't be coming to the regular models. If that's the case the 'Pro' iPhone could be a much more appealing buy than in previous years.
With a rumored release window of September just 2 months away, we don't have long to wait and find out what Apple has in store for iPhone in 2022. If you aren't interested in this year's upgrade but you need a new device, these Prime Day iPhone deals are a great place to look.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's more proof Apple is focusing on the iPhone 14 Pro this year
Analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's decision to only upgrade the 'Pro' iPhone processor this year will seriously boost how many it sells compared to previous years.
Betas never stop: The fifth developer beta for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The fifth beta of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Buying a Mac monitor comes down to whether you like tiny pixels or not
Buying a monitor for your Mac can be either infuriatingly complicated or the easiest thing in the world, money notwithstanding. Many of the concerns Mac buyers had were fixed when Apple announced the Studio Display in early 2022 — but that isn't the end of the story.
Deck your dorm with the coolest stuff
Dorm rooms can be plain, so you're going to want to deck it out with as much cool stuff as you possibly can - here are our picks for the essentials!