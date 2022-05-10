iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max screen sizes potentially leaked

What you need to know
- Ross Young claims to know the exact screen sizes of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
- The display analyst says that the screen sizes will grow slightly over the iPhone 13 models.
- Young also claims that the iPhone 15 models will retain the same screen size as the iPhone 14.
It appears that the screen sizes on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to get a litter bigger.
Earlier today, display analyst Ross Young posted to Twitter what he claims are the exact screen sizes of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to Young, the screen size of the iPhone 14 Pro will increase by .06 inches and the Max by .01 inches.
Young says that the increase in screen size is due to the new pill and hole design as well as thinner bezels around the entire display.
- iPhone 13 Pro - 6.06"
- iPhone 14 Pro - 6.12"
- iPhone 13 Pro Max - 6.68"
- iPhone 14 Pro Max - 6.69"
Differences due to pill + hole replacing the notch and narrower bezels.
Young went further to also say that, despite the screen size increase this year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will retain the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
While the screen size increase will be far less noticeable than the new notch (or lack thereof) design, it's always nice to have more screen real estate. Hopefully, Apple uses that additional space to bring back some details in the status bar on the iPhone like the option to see your battery percentage.
