iPhone 14 Pro Max might be the easiest new model to get next month

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones within the next few weeks and reports suggest that the largest, most costly model of all is the one that Apple is making in the largest quantities.

Based on the number of display panels being built and shipped, analyst Ross Young says that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is the model that is being built in the largest numbers. If that's accurate, it would appear to suggest that Apple expects that device to be the most popular.

Big iPhone, bigger demand

Young was sharing details of the breakdown of display shipments from June through to September, with iPhone 14 Pro Max sitting at the top of the pile. At the other end of the spectrum is the iPhone 14 Max, the largest non-Pro iPhone Apple will sell. It's the first time that a 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone has been offered and it appears that Apple is expecting those who want such a large screen to also opt for the better features of the Pro model.

Those features are expected to include improved cameras as well as a new always-on display made possible by an ultra-low 1Hz refresh rate and iOS 16. The Pro iPhones are also expected to be the first to ditch the notch, while the standard models will detain it. This is also thought to be the first year that will see Apple use an older chip in the non-Pro models — iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to use the A15 Bionic, while the Pro models are likely to benefit from new silicon.

There will be no 5.4-inch mini iPhone this time around following reportedly slow sales of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini.

Apple is expected to make the new iPhone 14 lineup available next month following an announcement event on September 7. That would suggest that pre-orders would begin on September 9, with devices going on sale on September 16.