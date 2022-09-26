Getting an iPhone 14 Pro Max is nearly impossible right now but there are alternatives

Apple long ago stopped breaking out iPhone sales by models. And yet, as Apple's fourth quarter has ended, it's clear which of the recently introduced iPhone 14 versions is breaking through the most based on availability.

Just days after the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max arrived on the market, it's the iPhone 14 Pro Max that's the most difficult to find. The tight supplies for that model come less than two weeks before a similar model, the iPhone 14 Plus, arrives in stores.

Should would-be iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers consider buying the less expensive model that happens to be the same size? Probably not, although it might make sense for some folks who rather not wait.

iPhone 14 Pro Max availability

First announced on September 6, the iPhone 14 Pro Max officially launched on September 16 alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Plus doesn't arrive until Friday, October 7.

Right now, getting your hands on an iPhone 14 through both Apple and third-party retailers is pretty simple. Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 Pro, at least in the United States, is much more difficult to find outside of large metropolitan areas through Apple. However, places like Best Buy and Walmart still have many models available for immediate or next-day delivery or pick-up.

The same can't be said for the well-received iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple retail and third-party retailers are showing late October deliveries for nearly every iPhone 14 Pro Max color and storage combination. Most models, for example, show ship dates between October 26 and November 2. If you look hard, however, 1TB versions are still available at select Apple retail stores — but not many.

Alternatives

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is identical to the iPhone 14 Pro except for the screen size. At 6.7-inches diagonal, it's Apple's most expensive and best iPhone to date. The iPhone 14 Plus also has a 6.7-inch display. However, like the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, it lacks several noteworthy features, including Dynamic Island, ProMotion, a Pro camera system, and more.

Without these features, the iPhone 14 Plus is $200 less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max across three storage levels: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Unfortunately, Apple doesn't offer a 1TB iPhone 14 Plus model, which is available on the Pro series.

If you have your heart set on buying a 6.7-inch iPhone with Dynamic Island, you have no choice but to wait for your iPhone 14 Pro Max order to arrive next month or early November. On the other hand, if you want a big iPhone but do not want the extra frills, the iPhone 14 Plus could be the one for you. Waiting until October 7 isn't nearly as long as October 26.

Another solution would be placing an order for an iPhone 14 Pro and getting everything on the iPhone 14 Pro Max inside a smaller body. In most cases, you still won't be able to get your handset today, but it should arrive much sooner than the larger version.

If you wish to wait, check out these iPhone 14 Pro Max deals and hope for the best.