Got an iPhone 14 Pro Max? this is how much it cost Apple to build...
Productions costs are increasing slowly.
The price it costs for Apple to make your $1099 iPhone 14 Pro Max has been revealed — about $464, a 3.7% increase from the 128GB 13 Pro Max production cost.
In a report by Counterpoint Technology Market Research (opens in new tab), the blended bill of materials (BoM) with a breakdown of each individual component of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been revealed. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, currently the best iPhone on the market, starts at $1099 for a 128GB model.
According to Counterpoint’s report, the A16 Bionic processor equates to over 22% of the total BoM cost which is slightly more expensive than the 20% from the previous A15 Bionic. The other major factors in the increase in production costs are the 48MP image sensor found in the main camera and the updated screen with Apple’s Always On Display.
Will the iPhone 15 be even more expensive?
With the reveal of increased production costs on the Pro models of iPhones, it could bring validity to the rumors of an increased price when the iPhone 15 lineup launches later this year. If the production costs for Apple are on the rise and improvements to the Apple Silicone processors and other hardware features are on the horizon then we’re likely to see a more expensive iPhone.
There are also rumors surrounding an iPhone 15 Ultra which would bring the premium iPhone lineup to a new level. The Ultra could be a rename of the Pro Max lineup of phones as suggested by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, or a totally new device that we’ve never seen before with a bigger price tag. Whether an iPhone Ultra comes in 2023 or 2024 is up for debate.
With the launch of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro devices, the prices in the United States stayed the same with price hikes affecting countries across Europe due to local currency exchange rates against the dollar. Will we see price hikes finally affect the U.S.?
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
