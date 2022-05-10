iPhone could feature under display Face ID and camera by 2026

It looks like we could have an all-display iPhone in the next four years.

That's according to display chain analyst Ross Young, anyway. Young took to Twitter earlier today with a prediction for the iPhone roadmap over the next four years. According to Young, the pill and hole design that we are all expecting to be featured in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will only be around for two generations.

The analyst believes that design will change in 2024 to a completely under-display Face ID system with only a hole punch for the front-facing camera remaining. Young says that Apple will then be able to even take that completely under the display by 2026.

Per the proposed roadmap, all of these display upgrades will apply first to the Pro models before heading to the regular iPhone models the following year.

Based on the technical challenges remaining for under panel cameras to meet discerning brands quality requirements as well as panel manufacturers' cost requirements, I still believe this roadmap makes sense for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup at an event in September. In addition to the new notch (or lack thereof) design for the Pro models, the company is also rumored to be ditching the iPhone mini in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model.

