What you need to know
- The cost of Apple products continues to rise in Russia.
- The iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB now costs 263,990
- That is up from 239,990 just a few days ago.
Prices of Apple products at premium resellers continue to surge in Russia as economic sanctions continue to strangle the country's economy
Research conducted by iMore indicates that Apple's best iPhone the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB is currently available to pre-order at the price of 263,990 rubles at premium reseller re:Store, up sharply from a March 3 Price of 239,990. The current price is around $2,345 US. As we've previously reported, prices in the country skyrocketed in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, with resellers reopening with prices up some 50% on their original cost. From March 3:
According to iMore research, the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB was listed for pre-order on February 9 at a pre-order price of 109,990 rubles. This is roughly $940 at the current exchange rate, however, at the time of listing according to historical exchange data, this would have been around $1,470. The same model listed as of March 3 is now priced at 149,990 rubles, about $1,277 at the current exchange rate but $2,005 at the previous rate.
Similarly, the aforementioned 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, previously listed at 109,990 and later 149,990, is now priced at 189,990.
Apple itself has stopped selling products in the country in response to the invasion, a move that has prompted calls from the Kremlin to begin seizing assets and freezing the accounts of Western countries responding in this manner. Businesses are reportedly under threat from external management or even nationalization in the country.
From Saturday:
Vladimir Putin reportedly told government officials on Thursday that Russia was considering plans to introduce "external management" to companies that had stopped operating in the country as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. That would include Apple, as well as companies like Microsoft, IBM, McDonald's, IKEA, and more. Putin reportedly said, "We need to act decisively with those [companies] who are going to close their production... it is necessary, then ... to introduce external management and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work."
The rumored 11-inch mini-LED iPad Pro is no more, says analyst
Apple had been expected to bring mini-LED technology to the smaller iPad Pro, possibly as soon as this year. But a new report by analyst Ross Young suggests that isn't the case anymore. And it might never happen.
Fancy new chips are cool but only Apple's Pro iPhones need them
Talk of Apple only putting its hot new A16 chip into the iPhone 14 Pro models has a lot of people hot under the collar. But really, it's a change that makes more sense than you might think. And it's definitely one that Apple shouldn't be afraid of making, no matter how much the silicon junkies shout about it.
Apple partner Foxconn wants to build chips and car parts in Saudi Arabia
Foxconn is reportedly in talks about opening a new $9 billion multipurpose facility in Saudi Arabia. The new factory would be able to make "microchips, electric-vehicle components, and other electronics."
You can now get a fresh new green iPhone 13
The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in six new colors. If you're having a hard time picking one to buy, here's some advice on which to go with.