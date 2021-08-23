What you need to know
- iPhone sales are not slowing ahead of the rumored iPhone 13 event.
- JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says that the iPhone 12 and inventory issues for Samsung explain the performance.
Apple's iPhone 13 event is likely less than a month away, but that does not appear to have had the usual effect on sales of the iPhone 12 lineup.
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said that sales of the iPhone across U.S. carriers in July did not take its usual dip ahead of a new generation's release.
"Overall iPhone share did not fall in July, as the company side-stepped typical seasonality ahead of a September iPhone launch, led by the ongoing resilience of the iPhone 12 in combination with inventory issues for Samsung," Chatterjee writes.
The analyst believes that the overperformance of the iPhone 12 and supply issues for Samsung has contributed to the continued sales performance. The iPhone 12 continues to be the company's highest-selling model with the iPhone 12 mini bringing up the rear.
Android companies like Samsung are currently seeing inventory issues due to shortages of chips and other critical components. While the issues are also affecting Apple, the company's supply still remains "decent," the Wave7 report indicates.
In July, the iPhone 12 was Apple's leading model, followed closely by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 mini's share of the market remains small but stable. As in previous months, carrier store representatives say that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is doing well because of its size and telephoto lens, as well as the proliferation of Zoom calls.
According to Wave7, Apple will hold its anticipated iPhone 13 event on September 15. The report goes further to predict that preorders for the new iPhone will begin on September 17 and it will officially release on September 24.
