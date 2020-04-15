Here's what you need to know about the 2020 iPhone SE.

Apple has just unveiled a brand new version of the iPhone SE, a more affordable phone that takes the place of the iPhone 8, but with some specs similar to the iPhone 11. It may have an older design and older cameras, but on the inside, it's a whole new phone.

The 2020 iPhone SE maintains the familiar form factor of the iPhone 8, complete with a Home button and Touch ID, but packs the A13 system-on-a-chip of the iPhone 11. Available in black, white, and PRODUCT(RED), it's a great buy for anyone looking to snap up a more affordable iPhone.

What is the iPhone SE (2020)?

Like its predecessor from 2016, the iPhone SE is Apple's more affordable iPhone. It combines more recent internals inside the chassis of an older model of iPhone. In this case, that's the iPhone 8, which has now been replaced in Apple's lineup by the new iPhone SE.

What processor does it have?

The iPhone SE is powered by the same A13 system-on-a-chip that's found inside the iPhone 11. This means that it has performance on par with Apple's flagship iPhones in a more affordable package.

Does it have Face ID?

No. The iPhone SE still utilizes Touch ID for biometric authentication.

What's going on with the cameras?

While it may be rocking the same A13 processor that's in the iPhone 11, it doesn't inherit the dual cameras. Instead, it has a single camera, just like the iPhone 8. However, that single camera uses the same dual-pixel version of Portrait Mode found in the iPhone XR.

But, it goes a little further than that. Because it has Apple's most recent image signal processor, the iPhone SE has even better Portrait Mode than the iPhone XR, even though they both use a single camera for it. The iPhone SE also supports segmentation masking for Portrait Mode photos, as well as Portrait Lighting effects in the Camera and Photos apps.

What storage options are there?

The iPhone SE starts with 64GB of storage, with options for 128GB and 256GB.

What colors does it come in?

The iPhone SE comes in three colors: black, white, and PRODUCT(RED).

How much does the iPhone SE cost?

The 64GB iPhone SE starts at $399, while the 128GB model comes in at $449, and the 256GB model at $549.

When can I get the iPhone SE?

Pre-orders for the iPhone SE open on Friday, April 17 at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT, and it'll be ready at Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers, and select carriers on Friday, April 24.