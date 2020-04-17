What you need to know
- The new iPhone SE is now available to pre-order.
- Prices start at $399!
- You can have it in Black, White or Red, and in 64GB, 128GB or 256GB configurations.
Just two days after the announcement, the iPhone SE is available to pre-order on Apple's website now!
iPhone SE (2020)
Everything old is new again.
The iPhone SE (2020) is Apple's latest low-cost iPhone and it's got everything you'd want in a sub-$500 phone in 2020.
From Wednesday's press release:
Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone. The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks. iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at just $399 (US).
Right now, the iPhone SE is shipping on April 24, in just one week! Pickup is obviously not available right now, because Apple stores are closed!
If you're in need of some pointers, we've got plenty of information about the new iPhone SE you might want to check out before making the leap!
Happy shopping!
