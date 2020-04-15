Affordable power iPhone SE (2020) Still solid. iPhone 8 The iPhone SE packs iPhone 11 performance into an iPhone 8 form factor. Its smaller size makes the iPhone SE great for one-handed use, something that Apple's more modern phones tend to miss. It's got a great camera, even if it is only a single-sensor affair, while the variety of colors brightens up an otherwise-dated design. From $399 at Apple Pros Performance like an iPhone 11

The iPhone SE is essentially an iPhone 11 with the body of an iPhone 8 and the camera of an iPhone XR (in fact, it's a better camera than the iPhone XR). So it's cheaper than the iPhone 8 has a better camera and a better processor. The choice seems pretty clear.

The iPhone SE outclasses the iPhone 8 in every respect, and for a lower price. It's got a better processor, and a better single-lens camera than even the iPhone XR thanks to the improved signal processor.

iPhone SE (2020) iPhone 8 Price From $399 From $449 Colors White

Black

(PRODUCT)RED Silver

Space Gray

Gold Battery Performance Talk time: Up to 21 hours

Internet: Up to 12 hours

Video playback: Up to 13 hours

Audio playback: Up to 40 hours Talk time: Up to 21 hours

Internet: Up to 12 hours

Video playback: Up to 13 hours

Audio playback: Up to 40 hours Display 4.7-inch Retina HD display

1334x750 pixels at 326 ppi

1400:1 contrast ratio 4.7-inch Retina HD display

1334x750 pixels at 326 ppi

1400:1 contrast ratio Processor A13 Bionic A11 Bionic Storage 64GB

128GB

256GB 64GB

256GB

Camera features Rear: Single 12MP sensor, f/1.8 aperture

Front: 7MP sensor f/2.2 aperture Rear: Single 12MP sensor, f/1.8 aperture

Front: 7MP sensor f/2.2 aperture Slo-mo front camera Yes No Portrait Lighting effects Natural

Studio

Contour

Stage

Stage Mono

High-Key Mono N/A Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 5 Water resistance IP67: 1 meter/30 minutes IP67: 1 meter/30 minutes

If you're looking for a low-cost iPhone, get the iPhone SE. It has the performance of the latest-generation iPhone, with a smaller screen that's easier to use in one hand. While it only has a single-lease rear camera system, it's still an excellent camera, complete with Portrait Mode.

According to Apple, the iPhone SE's A13 system-on-a-chip has a CPU 1.4x faster than the iPhone 8's A11, while the GPU is twice as fast as the older model. Cellular speeds are up to 60% faster, with Wi-Fi speeds up 38% over the iPhone 8.

If you still want an iPhone with Touch ID, the iPhone SE has it. Ditto the familiar design that Apple's been using since the iPhone 6 in 2014. It has the same 4.7-inch Retina display as the iPhone 8 and has three storage options. It's also more readily available: with the launch of the iPhone SE, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE isn't flashy. It's not supposed to be. The 'SE' could stand for "Steady Edition." It's a reliable, powerful iPhone at a reasonable price for people looking for just that. It doesn't have all of the bells and whistles of more recent iPhones like Face ID or Night Mode, but it's the no-nonsense iPhone experience that a lot of people need. It also doesn't hurt that it should receive updates for the same amount of time as the iPhone 11 lineup, which probably means updates for the next several years.

Comparatively, the iPhone 8 has a slower processor, less advanced camera system, and it costs more. It's also not available from most retail outlets.

This actually isn't a tough choice. If you have anything older than an iPhone XR, I'd seriously consider upgrading to the iPhone SE at this price.

