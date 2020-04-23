If you were intrigued by the new iPhone SE taking on the iPhone 8 form factor but left ultimately disappointed that there was no Plus-sized version, Visible has a deal that may be just what you're looking for.

It's offering Apple's iPhone 8 Plus for just $360 right now. Considering the phone goes for $550 these days and we've seen refurb prices around $400, this is a stellar deal. Even better, if you pre-pay for two months of service, you'll score a $100 Mastercard gift card in the process making this an even better value.

Apple's iPhone 8 Plus has been officially discontinued with the release of the new iPhone SE, so deals on it in brand new condition are likely to become even rarer. It features a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with a pixel resolution of 1080 x 1920 at 401 ppi. It also supports True Tone so colors will look natural in any lighting conditions. You'll get Touch ID and a home button instead of Face ID on the all-screen iPhones. That will be a pro or a con base on your perspective.

Inside, it's powered by the A11 Bionic chip, the same as in the iPhone X, with 64GB of storage. It features a 7MP front-facing camera and dual 12MP rear cameras that can take some fancy Portrait photos. The glass back also allows for convenient Qi wireless charging.

Phones sold by Visible are unlocked so you can use your new iPhone 8 Plus with Visible or any other carrier. Visible itself runs on Verizon's network and we rated it highly in our review thanks to its unlimited data and not requiring a long-term commitment.