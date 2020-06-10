If you were intrigued by the new iPhone SE taking on the iPhone 8 form factor but left ultimately disappointed that there was no Plus-sized version, Back Market has a deal that may be just what you're looking for.
It's offering refubished Apple iPhone 8 Plus models for just $369 right now. Considering the phone goes for $550 these days new and around $400 in refurbished conditon, this is a great deal. The models are offered in mint condition with a 1-year warranty so you'll have a like-new experience.
Super affordable
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Back Market is offering Apple's 64GB 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus in mint condition. It's unlocked and comes with a 1-year warranty so you'll get a like-new experience out of the box. You'd usually pay $400 or more.
$369.00
$400.00 $31 off
Apple's iPhone 8 Plus has been officially discontinued with the release of the new iPhone SE, so deals on it in brand new condition are likely to become even rarer. It features a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with a pixel resolution of 1080 x 1920 at 401 ppi. It also supports True Tone so colors will look natural in any lighting conditions. You'll get Touch ID and a home button instead of Face ID on the all-screen iPhones. That will be a pro or a con base on your perspective.
Inside, it's powered by the A11 Bionic chip, the same as in the iPhone X, with 64GB of storage. It features a 7MP front-facing camera and dual 12MP rear cameras that can take some fancy Portrait photos. The glass back also allows for convenient Qi wireless charging.
Once you've got yourself a new phone, check out our list of the Best iPhone 8 Plus cases and get yourself some protection to keep it in mint condition.
The phones sold by Back Market are also unlocked so you can use your new iPhone 8 Plus with any GSM or CDMA carrier of your choosing. We reviewed Back Market to get a better look at the quality of devices supplied and had a very positive experience.
