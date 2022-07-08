What you need to know
- Samsung shipped almost 74 million smartphones in Q1, according to a new report.
- While it shipped 17 million fewer iPhones, Apple still reportedly managed to grow year on year.
Apple sells a ton of iPhones but not quite as many as Samsung, according to a new report based on the first quarter's smartphone shipments.
Numbers put together by BanklessTimes claim that Samsung shipped 73.6 million smartphones in Q1 2022, a number that was a fill 17 million more than Apple managed during the same period. The numbers gave Samsung the top spot, while Apple sat second ahead of Xiaomi in third.
It isn't all bad news for Apple and its latest iPhone 13, though — the report notes that it was the only OEM to see growth during the quarter thanks to a 2.2% increase in shipments.
Apple takes the second spot, having sold 56M smartphones. That volume saw Apple's market share stand at 18%, which indicates a 2.2% jump in year-on-year (YOY) change. Additionally, the California-based tech giant was the only OEM in the smartphone sector that registered positive growth.
Smartphone shipments as a whole have been on the wane for a little while thanks to a saturated market and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any growth is good growth, although Apple would surely prefer to be sat in the number one spot. Considering the number of different devices Samsung sells with its logo on, second isn't a bad place to be.
Apple still has a big 2022 to look forward to, of course. The new iPhone 14 lineup is just around the corner with an announcement expected in or around September.
