Apple sells a ton of iPhones but not quite as many as Samsung, according to a new report based on the first quarter's smartphone shipments.

Numbers put together by BanklessTimes claim that Samsung shipped 73.6 million smartphones in Q1 2022, a number that was a fill 17 million more than Apple managed during the same period. The numbers gave Samsung the top spot, while Apple sat second ahead of Xiaomi in third.

It isn't all bad news for Apple and its latest iPhone 13, though — the report notes that it was the only OEM to see growth during the quarter thanks to a 2.2% increase in shipments.