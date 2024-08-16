Age of Empires mobile game finally has a release date and it's sooner than you think

The wait for Age of Empires Mobile is almost over. Fans are eager for the mobile version of this legendary strategy game, bringing epic empire-building and real-time combat to your fingertips. And now players finally have a release date for when they'll be able to get it from the App Store.

Mark your calendars for October 17, when the legendary strategy game makes its grand entrance into the mobile arena. The beloved franchise is ready to bring its rich history of empire-building and strategic warfare to your pocket, and it’s already looking like a must-play for both veteran conquerors and new strategists alike.

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, the geniuses behind Call of Duty Mobile, in collaboration with World’s Edge (part of Xbox Game Studios), this new chapter of Age of Empires promises to deliver an experience tailor-made for mobile (including the best iPhones), without losing the depth and complexity that fans of the series have come to expect.

Fans excited about the game can pre-register now on the App Store and Google Play Store. It means you'll be the first to get it when it releases in the fall.

What is Age of Empires Mobile about?

Age of Empires Mobile is a full-blown strategy game, reimagined for the small screen but packed with the same kind of epic action that made the series a legend. You’re thrown into a visually stunning, realistic medieval world where your empire starts as a humble outpost and grows into a mighty civilization.

You’ll need to manage resources with a keen eye, develop unique technologies, and train a diverse array of troops, all while defending your budding empire from would-be usurpers. And let’s not forget the dynamic, interactive battlefields where you’ll engage in real-time combat. Mastery of real-time controls is crucial, especially when you’re commanding up to five troops and siege engines across vast, intricate maps.

But what’s a strategy game without heroes? Age of Empires Mobile lets you deploy over 40 legendary heroes from various civilizations, including familiar faces like Joan of Arc and Julius Caesar. You’ll also meet new allies, such as the Queen of Sheba and Khalid ibn al-Walid. Age of Empires Mobile also lets you raise mighty civilizations like the Chinese, Romans, Franks, and Byzantium, each with its own style and flair, rendered in gorgeous high-definition graphics.

