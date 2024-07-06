Apple finally approves Epic Game store on iOS, paving way for Fortnite's return
Just hours after we reported that Epic's latest application to get its third-party storefront on iOS was rejected, it appears the Fortnite developer has finally hashed out an agreement with Apple.
It all came down to the format and wording of the buttons to be used in the Epic Games Store application, but Epic has since updated its prior post on X (formerly Twitter), saying "Apple has informed us that our previously rejected Epic Games Store notarization submission has now been accepted."
Epic Game Store on iOS inches closer
Update: Apple has informed us that our previously rejected Epic Games Store notarization submission has now been accepted. https://t.co/tl5LY1aQD6July 5, 2024
The ongoing battle between the two companies has been raging for years, but Apple reinstated Epic's developer account in March of this year following "conversations" between the two parties. That was after it was reinstated in February, and then removed again.
Appeals were quashed at the start of the year, meaning the ongoing case wouldn't be heard in the Supreme Court, and Epic has remained bullish in its goals to bring its own game storefront, and the popular Fortnite, back to Apple platforms (and Android, too).
Earlier this week, Epic confirmed it had submitted the application for certification, and it's targeting launch in the EU in "the next couple months", with the next step to "Bring our games to other mobile app stores. We want to talk with all stores that offer great terms to all developers", Epic stated via X.
Excited to grab a Victory Royale on the go again, or just pleased the saga could be coming to an end? Let us know in the comments below.
