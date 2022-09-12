Android themers are already copying iPhone 14's Dynamic Island concept
The photocopiers have been busy.
Android themers are already working to copy what might be the best part of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max — their Dynamic Island.
One particular theme, created for Xiaomi MIUI Android devices, is particularly impressive — although it isn't quite on the same level as Apple's implementation. The new theme was spotted by Twitter user Vaibhav Jain and brings Dynamic Island-style notifications to Xiaomi devices.
So dynamic
Apple's Dynamic Island is an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature that turns the area around the Face ID and front-facing camera into a notification and alert component, and it's one of the best iPhone feature upgrades we've seen in a long time.
"The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities," Apple said in a press release when describing the feature. The area contracts and expands to show different types of content, a concept that "Grumpy UI" attempts to borrow.
According to a series of tweets by Jain, the theme is currently in review by Xiaomi and might never be publicly released — previous themes similar to this one have already been removed.
Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint 😎 pic.twitter.com/ImHmbkRZnbSeptember 11, 2022
The Dynamic Island is a feature reserved for the Pro models this year, with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus buyers having to make do with the notch that we're all so familiar with. They also have to make do with last year's A15 Bionic chip, while only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models benefit from a new 48-megapixel camera.
Apple announced four new iPhones during a streamed event last week, with new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 wearables also announced. The star of the show was the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, however, with AirPods Pro also getting a refresh as part of a bumper unveiling.
