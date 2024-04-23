Apple announces May 7 "Let Loose" event where company is expected to reveal M3 iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Air, and Apple Pencil 3

It's finally here — Apple has announced its next event and we're expecting to see a brand new M3 iPad Pro, a 12-9 inch iPad Air, and the Apple Pencil 3. On May 7, Apple will take to the stage to show us exactly what we can look forward to when it comes to the latest large-display devices from Cupertino.

Apple's latest tablets

So what are we expecting to see at the event? The most obvious is going to be the new M2-powered iPad Air 6 models, including a 12.9-inch iPad Air which will have the same internals as the also likely to be announced 10.9-inch model.

The other new iPad models that Apple is likely to showcase are the iPad Pro M3 models, also coming in 11-inch and 12.9 versions. Beyond the M3 upgrade, there is one very exciting new expected upgrade in the form of bright, crisp OLED screens. That will make for darker blacks and more vivid colors, so video editors, photo editors, and artists will be very pleased. There is, however, unlikely to be be as much done to the outward design of the device.

Finally, Apple is likely to announce a new Pencil in the form of the Apple Pencil 3. Apparently, the Pencil will feature new touch and movement gestures to make for easier note-taking and drawing — although a price is yet to be announced for the latest Apple-made stylus.

On the price front, there is little in the rumor mill about the prices of any of the devices. We'd expect them to be similar to the devices that you can buy now, so expect around $549 for the iPad Air 10.9-inch, $899 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and then $999 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The new, larger Air is, alas, anyone's best guess.

The event itself will be happening on May 7, at 7:00 AM Pacific Time. Then we'll know everything we need to about the latest iPad models, and the Apple Pencil 3.

