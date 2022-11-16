Apple executives dive into iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite feature in new interview

Apple is really doing a press push with its new emergency services feature.

YouTuber and Apple aficionado Justine Ezarik sat down with Kainn Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Product Marketing, Arun Mathias, Apple's Vice President of Wireless Technologies and Ecosystem, and Mike Trela, Apple's Senior Director of Satellite Connectivity Group, to talk about Emergency SOS via satellite, the company's new safety feature for the iPhone 14 lineup that launched today.

You can watch the full interview on YouTube below:

Emergency SOS via satellite launched today

Emergency SOS via satellite is a new feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The feature, which launched in the United States and Canada earlier today, will be available to iPhone 14 owners for free for the first two years.

Emergency SOS via satellite "combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centers staffed by Apple-trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf."

The feature is another upgrade that sets the iPhone 14 lineup apart from older iPhone models. In addition, the iPhone 14 lineup features Crash Detection, bigger battery life, upgraded cameras, and, on the iPhone 14 Pro models, an Always-On Display. Apple also launched the iPhone 14 Plus, a bigger and cheaper iPhone for those who want an iPhone 14 Pro Max but don't want to spend $1100.

On the same day as the launch, Apple revealed that the Emergency SOS via satellite will expand to four new countries over the next few months.