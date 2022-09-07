Apple Fitness+ will soon work on your iPhone, even without an Apple Watch

Earlier today, Apple hosted its Peek Performance special event. During the event, Apple announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

In addition to unveiling the latest lineup of the Apple Watch, including the introduction of the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple also announced a great update for those who happen to have Apple Fitness+ but don't yet have an Apple Watch.

During the event, Apple announced that later this year, iPhone users who are subscribed to Apple Fitness+ will be able to use the workout subscription service without the need to have an Apple Watch. The feature will be launched to iPhone users in the 21 countries where the service is already offered.

What does this mean for workout tracking?

At WWDC 2022, Apple had announced that it was bringing some fitness features to the Fitness app on the iPhone without the need for an Apple Watch, including the Move ring. It appears Apple is taking advantage of this and bringing some iPhone-only capabilities to Apple Fitness+ as well.

As far as what this means for closing your rings, completing an Apple Fitness+ workout with just your iPhone will calculate and contribute to your Move ring, but not to your Exercise or Stand rings as those are still limited to the Apple Watch.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, said that the feature is coming "later this fall."

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. We can’t wait for more people around the world to stay motivated toward their fitness and wellness goals, and live a healthier day.”