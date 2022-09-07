Apple drops the physical SIM card from iPhone 14 models in the U.S.

If you're holding on to the past and love using a physical SIM card, your days are numbered, my friend.

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event where Tim Cook and team announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

One of the unexpected announcements at the event concerned the SIM card, or lack thereof, with the iPhone 14 lineup. The company announced that it would be removing the physical SIM tray from iPhone 14 models in the United States, so it is eSIM or bust for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners in the country.

Why is Apple removing the SIM tray?!

In the announcement release for the iPhone 14 models, the company says that it is removing the option for a physical SIM card in the United States for a few reasons. First, Apple says that eSIM is available on all compatible carriers and that eSIM makes it easier to set up your phone.

The company also says that it is the option that enables iPhone users to have multiple numbers on the same iPhone. It also claims that eSIM is a more secure option than a physical SIM card.

eSIM allows users to easily connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally, is a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card, and allows for multiple cellular plans on a single device. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remove the SIM tray for US models, enabling users to more quickly and easily set up their devices.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be available for preorder on Friday, September 9, and launch next week on Friday, September 16. Preorders for AirPods Pro 2 will launch on Friday with the earbuds releasing on September 23. The Apple Watch models are already available for preorder and will also launch over the next couple of weeks.