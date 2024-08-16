Apple reminds developers of the insane EU requirement they must meet this year

Developers who want to keep their apps on the App Store in the EU must confirm their trader status in the coming months. Apple has reminded developers they must file these changes to publicly display their address and number to comply with the EU's insane new requirement.

Earlier this year, Apple opened the floodgates in Europe due to the EU. In an enormous series of changes, prompted by the DMA ruling, EU users can now use the App Store or alternative app marketplaces. That includes the ability to install new App Stores on your iPhone, or even download new apps directly from websites. These changes have seen mixed reactions. On one hand, some are pleased they can access or distribute apps away from Apple's App Store restrictions. But others are wary of the precedent the EU's control will set.

Among the addition of third-party App Stores, Apple also announced new App Store guidelines for developers to comply with the EU's Digital Services Act. This includes filing for a new "trader status" which will require the public publishing of an address and phone number. Developers must file this new status before October 16, or their apps will be removed from the App Store starting February 17, 2025. This is all for developers to meet this insane requirement in the EU's Digital Services Act.

What does this "trader status" mean?

Starting from October 16, developers that want to publish new apps or submit updates to existing apps in the EU, will need to confirm their "trader" status. This means Apple needs your contact details (address, phone number, and email address) which will be displayed on your App Store page. This is all to comply with an insane requirement in the EU's new Digital Services Act.

The Digital Services Act requires that Apple verifies and displays the contact information for all traders distributing apps within the EU. And if you make any money from your app (be it through an upfront cost or in-app purchases) you’re classified as a trader. This requirement applies to any developer with an app available in the EU.

Understandably, many developers are less than thrilled about this. But if you’re planning on launching an app to the European masses, there’s no way around it. Fail to submit this information, and from February 17, 2025, your app will vanish from the App Store in the EU.

So, while it might feel like an invasive requirement from Apple, remember that the tech giant is just the middleman here. The EU’s Digital Services Act is the one calling the shots here. Further information on the exact requirements can be found in Apple's guidelines.

