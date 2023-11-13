EU iPhone owners will get a whole new way to download apps in 2024, insider says
Following the news that Apple has effectively confirmed that the option to sideload apps is coming to the iPhone, a new report might have given us an indication of when that will happen.
We've been hearing rumors of Apple's intention to open up the installation of iPhone apps to allow it to be done via methods other than the App Store for months, but now it's actually happening. A new report claims that the sideloading of apps could be a thing in the first half of 2024, but there's a catch.
App sideloading looks set to be limited to people who own iPhones in countries that are part of the European Union, although it's always possible that it could be expanded to others in the future.
More apps for some
Apple was at one point thought to have planned to add sideloading to iOS 17, but that ultimately didn't happen. Instead, it looks like a future version of Apple's iPhone software will be the key one with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting that early 2024 will see sideloading come to iOS.
Gurman was writing in the weekly Power On newsletter when he said that Apple would allow the installation of apps from third-party sources next year.
The change is a result of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) requirements for so-called "gatekeepers" companies to make their platforms more open. Apple falls into that category thanks to the popularity of the iPhone. With apps only available via the App Store, developers are restricted in how they can get their products to their customers and the DMA seeks to change that. As a result, Apple must allow third-party app installation via alternative methods.
However, Apple has long argued that opening the iPhone to third-party app installation would undermine security, and for that reason, it seems likely that the change will only happen in EU member countries. However, it's possible watchdogs in other countries could seek to follow the EU's lead if third-party app stores prove a success.
