Apple slashes iPhone trade-in prices but increases others
Everything is now worth less.
Apple has slashed the amount of money it will give people when they trade in their old iPhones, including the iPhone 13 series. However, some products have seen their value increase.
The new trade-in prices come as Apple releases several new products, including an M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro/M2 Max MacBook Pros, and a new HomePod.
The new, lower prices mean that some iPhones are now worth as much as $80 less than they were before the change happened, which means anyone wanting to upgrade to Apple's best iPhones will now have to pay even more.
Ups and downs
The price tweaks were first reported by MacRumors (opens in new tab) and include a few changes across the board. The value of some iPhones remained the same, including the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, but Apple's newer models were hit with $80 reductions in value.
Thankfully, Apple appears to have left the iPad alone, meaning that all iPad trade-in values remain the same.
It's a similar story for the Mac, although some prices increased due to these changes. One example is the MacBook Pro, which is now worth up to $40 more than previously, depending on the configuration and other criteria.
The Apple Watch also saw little change, with the Apple Watch Series 5 now worth $5 less and the Apple Watch Series 7 worth $5 more.
Apple also appears to have adjusted the price it will pay for some Android phones, so this news also impacts switchers.
This news comes as Apple launches refurbished iPhone 13 models in Europe and readies for a similar launch across the United States. Of course, you can also see the full rundown of trade-in prices on Apple's website (opens in new tab).
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
