Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 16 pre-orders

The Apple Store has gone down ahead of iPhone 16 pre-orders, which begin at 5 am PDT on Friday.

Apple unveiled its new best iPhones earlier this week. As is customary, there's a one-week pre-order window before the phones go on sale next Friday. With demand expected to be just as high as most other years, customers who want to get their iPhone on day one should look to pre-order as soon as the website comes back online to be in with a shot.

The launch time of 8 am ET, or 1 pm in the UK, will also apply to carriers for those who want to get their iPhones attached to their contracts.

iPhone 16 pre-orders, but that's not all

The launch today will also signal the start of pre-orders for Apple's new Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4. The former is a larger Apple Watch with a more advanced display, faster charging, and more. AirPods 4 iterate on the design of Apple's popular in-ear headphones and the for the first time bring noise cancelling to the masses without a rubber tip.

Friday will also see pre-orders of the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 color, but there are no other changes to speak of.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro delivers a hefty upgrade to the internal processor of both models thanks to the A18 lineup. There are also significant camera upgrades including a new 48MP Ultra Wide lens and a new Camera Control button for tactile pointing and shooting.