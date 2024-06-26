Apple's diagnostics tool rolls out in the EU as part of Self Service Repair

Apple's Self Service Repair program has been running for a few years now and gives owners of Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices the opportunity to repair them at home or with a third party. That removes the need to head to an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider, which often charge higher prices. And now, it'll be even easier for individuals and repair shops to work out exactly what is wrong with devices.

Apple announced that its DIY diagnostics tool is now available as part of the Self Service Repair Program in 32 European countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Essentially, this bit of software allows you to troubleshoot issues with your Apple devices, just like the pros at Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers.

How does it work?

Apple's diagnostics tool will help individuals or third-party repair shops work out exactly what is wrong with a broken device. You can whip out your second device (or a repair shop can use theirs) to start a diagnostics session. Follow the in-app prompts, and you’ll know exactly what’s wrong on the best iPhones and which parts need replacing.

Apple’s push for self-repair is all part of its grand scheme to make its products last longer. They’ve even published a whitepaper on their design-for-longevity principles, which is basically a fancy way of saying they want your devices to outlive your interest in them. Because, let’s face it, the best repair is the one you never need.

For the uninitiated, Apple’s Self-Service Repair program launched in April 2022. It gives anyone with a knack for fixing gadgets access to the same manuals, genuine parts, and tools used by Apple’s own repair teams. As of now, this program covers 42 Apple products, including the latest MacBook Air models powered by the M3 chip. There are now more than 5,000 Independent Repair Providers alongside a network of approximately 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers globally.

